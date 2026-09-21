



With the summer break officially over, Torrevieja U3A has restarted many of its popular groups and introduced several new activities for the coming season.

Residents can discover what the association has to offer at its Discovery Fair on Monday, September 28, which will be open to everyone, including non-members.

The event will take place from 10.30am to 12.30pm at the CMO building, located behind Carrefour and next to the Habaneras shopping centre.

Visitors will be able to watch demonstrations by the yoga and Morris dancing groups, take part in a Spanish taster lesson and join current affairs discussions. There will also be a selection of card and tile games, while the Garden Club will offer free plant cuttings—while stocks last.

The fair provides an opportunity to meet existing members, try different activities and learn more about the wide range of social and educational groups available through Torrevieja U3A.

The association is also keen to hear new ideas. Anyone with a skill, hobby or activity that could interest members is invited to speak with the groups coordinator during the event.

Further details about current activities and U3A membership are available at torreviejau3a.org.