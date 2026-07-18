Eleven Rescued After Catamaran Sinks off Tabarca





Eleven people were rescued safely after a catamaran sank southeast of Tabarca Island on Saturday.

The vessel, operated by a company specialising in diving activities, went down in waters off the island. Alicante City Council confirmed that all 11 people on board were located and brought to safety without injury.

Maritime Rescue raised the alarm and requested assistance from Alicante’s Fire Prevention, Firefighting and Rescue Service (SPEIS). The service immediately deployed its SPEIS II rescue vessel under a recently signed cooperation agreement between the two organisations.

At the time of the alert, SPEIS II was operating from the special summer emergency station established on Tabarca. Its proximity enabled firefighters to reach the scene within minutes and rescue everyone aboard before the situation became more serious.

Alicante’s councillor for security, Julio Calero, said the rapid response was crucial to the successful outcome.

“The swift intervention of our firefighters stationed in Tabarca prevented further harm and demonstrates the effectiveness of the enhanced security measures introduced on the island during the summer,” he said.

The operation was carried out in coordination with Maritime Rescue under an agreement integrating municipal fire-service resources into the wider maritime emergency-response system.

Calero said the arrangement was strengthening cooperation between emergency services and reducing response times around Tabarca, where nautical activity increases significantly during the summer.

Alicante City Council praised the professionalism of the personnel involved and said the rescue demonstrated the value of maintaining additional emergency resources on and around the island throughout the peak season.