First-Run Cinema Returns to Central Torrevieja After More Than 25 Years





First-run films have returned to the centre of Torrevieja following the opening of a new four-screen cinema at the Paseo del Mar leisure complex.

Neocine Premium Paseo del Mar opened its doors on Wednesday, restoring commercial cinema screenings to the town centre more than 25 years after the closure of the former La Plasa multiplex.

The new cinema was promoted and designed by Inmuebles y Negocios del Sol, the concessionaire responsible for the leisure centre, and will be operated by Murcia-based cinema group Neocine.

Premium screens and reclining seats

All four auditoriums are equipped with Christie 4K laser projectors, providing improved image sharpness, brightness, contrast and colour reproduction compared with conventional projection systems.

The complex also features Dolby Atmos sound, allowing audio effects to move around the auditorium and creating a more immersive three-dimensional experience.

The screens are equipped to show both standard and 3D films, while the auditoriums include leather seating and reclining chairs.

Discounts for young people, families and seniors

Neocine Premium Paseo del Mar will offer a range of discounted ticket schemes.

Wednesday will be designated as Audience Day, with reduced-price admission, while Neocine Fan Club members will receive special promotions and discounts.

Reduced prices will also be available for young people, students, school groups, large families and customers aged over 65.

The cinema will accept Spain’s Youth Cultural Voucher, allowing eligible young people to use the scheme to purchase tickets.

It will also participate in the Ministry of Culture’s Senior Cinema Programme, under which people aged 65 and over can attend screenings on Tuesdays for €2.

Ticket prices

Standard admission on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will cost €6.90.

On non-public holidays, tickets will be reduced to €5.90 for Youth Card and Student Card holders, school groups, large families and people aged over 65.

Tuesday Senior Cinema tickets will cost €2 for customers aged 65 and over.

Wednesday Audience Day tickets will cost €5.20, while Fan Club members can attend on non-holiday Thursdays for €4.70.

Tickets on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays will cost €6.90.

Latest commercial releases

The opening programme includes major commercial releases such as Moana, Making Friends, Minions & Monsters, Obsession, Supergirl and The Day of Revelation.

The cinema had originally been expected to open towards the end of July, following the inauguration of the wider Paseo del Mar leisure complex in June. However, the opening date was brought forward to last Wednesday

Located in the port area, the new cinema expands Torrevieja’s cultural and leisure offering and is aimed at residents, visitors, families, younger audiences and older cinema-goers.

The developer expects a significant proportion of customers to reach the complex on foot directly from Torrevieja town centre.