Court Upholds Fine Against Babilonia Resident Over Unauthorised Beach Defences





The High Court of Justice of the Valencian Community has upheld a €2,910 fine imposed on a Babilonia beach resident who ordered stones to be placed on the sand to protect a seafront property from storm damage.

The court dismissed the resident’s appeal and confirmed that the stones must be removed so the coastline can be restored to its previous condition. The plaintiff was also ordered to pay legal costs of up to €1,600.

The case dates back to April 2021, when workers were discovered placing stones on public maritime-terrestrial land in front of the century-old beach houses at Babilonia, Guardamar del Segura.

The work followed a severe storm on April 9, which threatened the single-storey property associated with the appellant. Civil Guard officers reported the activity two days later, while a subsequent inspection found that further stones had been deposited over an area of approximately 24 square metres.

The Alicante Coastal Service ordered the immediate removal of the material and later opened disciplinary proceedings for carrying out unauthorised works on protected public land.

The resident challenged the penalty on several grounds, claiming that the proceedings had expired, the offence was time-barred, his personal responsibility had not been proven and the work had been necessary to protect the property during an emergency.

However, the court rejected each argument.

Judges ruled that the proceedings had been completed within the legally permitted 12-month period and that the two-year limitation period for a serious offence had not expired.

Although the appellant had not personally placed the stones, the court concluded that the workers had been hired on his behalf and that the work directly benefited the property connected to him.

The court also rejected the claim of necessity, stating that coastal protection works may only be carried out with prior authorisation or a valid concession. The property’s concession had already expired, and no permission had been granted for the stone barrier.

According to the ruling, depositing stones on the beach interfered with the authorities’ management of public coastal land and caused damage that could be difficult or impossible to reverse. The affected area is also protected as a Site of Community Importance within the European Union’s Natura 2000 network.

The ruling is not final and may be appealed before the Supreme Court. Similar judgments could follow, as other Babilonia residents have also challenged fines issued for unauthorised efforts to protect their homes.

Long-running demolition dispute

The decision represents another legal setback for residents of the historic row of beachfront houses.

The State refused to extend their concessions in 2018, arguing that the properties create a barrier that contributes to beach erosion. Residents subsequently lost legal challenges before the National Court and the Supreme Court.

The Coastal Authority had scheduled the houses for demolition in September 2025. However, the Valencian Government appealed in an attempt to preserve the buildings because of their claimed cultural and heritage value.

Demolition remains suspended while the Supreme Court considers a jurisdictional dispute between the regional and central governments. The central government maintains that decisions concerning buildings on public maritime-terrestrial land fall exclusively under national coastal legislation.