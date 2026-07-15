Pedro Sánchez’s Eldest Daughter Graduates from University in Bristol





Ainhoa Sánchez Gómez, the eldest daughter of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Begoña Gómez, has completed her university studies in the United Kingdom.

The family recently travelled to Bristol to attend her graduation ceremony, marking a rare public milestone in the life of a young woman who has largely remained outside the media spotlight.

Since Sánchez became Prime Minister in 2018, he and Gómez have consistently sought to protect the privacy of their two daughters, Ainhoa and Carlota, and have revealed very little about their personal lives.

Born in 2005, Ainhoa studied Psychology and Neuroscience at the University of Bristol. The graduation ceremony took place in the Great Hall of the Wills Memorial Building, one of the institution’s best-known landmarks.

During the ceremony, students were called to the stage individually before being formally recognised as graduates. Ainhoa received her degree after completing a course at one of Britain’s most highly regarded universities.

Tuition fees for international students studying Psychology and Neuroscience at Bristol are reported to exceed £32,000 a year, equivalent to approximately €39,000.

Sánchez has only occasionally spoken publicly about his daughter. In one podcast interview, he said she had chosen Psychology after taking time to consider her options. He recalled encouraging her not to worry too much about selecting the perfect degree, noting that careers often develop in unexpected directions.

He also mentioned that she was learning to drive, one of the few personal details shared about her in recent years.

Ainhoa initially began her university education in Madrid before completing her studies in Britain. No details have been released about her next professional or academic plans.

The couple’s younger daughter, Carlota, born in 2007, has also been kept out of the public eye. She is reportedly studying a double degree in Business Administration and Marketing in English.

Despite the prominence of their parents, both daughters have continued to lead relatively private lives, with the family maintaining a firm distinction between public responsibilities and personal matters.