International Travel Pushes Corvera Airport to Record First-Half Growth





Passenger numbers at the Region of Murcia International Airport continued to rise during the first half of 2026, driven largely by strong demand for international travel.

Corvera handled 447,402 passengers between January and June, representing an increase of 10.7% compared with the same period in 2025.

Commercial flights accounted for 445,433 travellers, of whom 393,552 used international services. That figure was 9.4% higher than a year earlier and confirmed overseas routes as the airport’s main source of traffic.

Domestic travel also recorded significant growth over the six-month period, rising by 18.8% to 51,881 passengers.

Aircraft movements increased even more sharply. A total of 3,912 take-offs and landings were recorded during the first half of the year, up 17.5%. Of the 3,263 commercial operations, 2,656 were international and 607 were domestic flights.

June alone brought 111,937 passengers through Corvera, an increase of 1.4% compared with June 2025. International routes carried 102,009 passengers during the month, while domestic traffic fell by 23% to 9,300.

The number of aircraft movements in June rose by 15.8% to 917, suggesting that airlines operated more services despite the relatively modest increase in monthly passenger totals.

The airport’s improving performance follows the introduction of new routes to destinations including Venice and Lille. Ryanair has also recently marked three million passengers through Corvera since the airport opened in 2019.

Corvera’s growth exceeded the overall increase recorded across Aena’s Spanish airport network. Airports nationwide handled more than 156.2 million passengers during the first half of 2026, up 3.7% year on year.

Across Spain, aircraft movements rose by 4% to more than 1.33 million, while air cargo increased by 4.2% to 664,355 tonnes.

The latest figures provide further evidence that international connectivity is playing a central role in Corvera Airport’s recovery and development, although the fall in domestic passenger numbers during June highlights the continued importance of maintaining a balanced network of routes.