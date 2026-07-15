Orihuela Allocates €45,000 to Health and Animal Welfare Groups





Orihuela Council’s Department of Health has approved €45,000 in grants for local non-profit organisations working in healthcare, disease prevention, patient support and animal welfare.

The 2026 funding programme, overseen by Health Councillor Irene Celdrán, will support projects carried out between 1 October 2025 and 30 September 2026.

Grants will be awarded through a competitive application process, with each project assessed according to the criteria established in the funding rules. Individual organisations may receive up to €9,000, depending on the quality, score and budget of their proposal.

Celdrán said local associations play an important role in promoting health, supporting people with medical conditions and protecting animals. She added that the grants were intended to help these organisations continue delivering projects with a significant social impact.

Eligible groups will have 30 calendar days to apply, beginning on the first working day after the announcement is published in the Alicante Provincial Gazette.

Applications and supporting documents must be submitted through Orihuela Council’s online administrative portal.