Cocktails, Music and Mediterranean Magic Return to La Pinada





La Pinada is back at the popular Hotel Montepiedra for another summer season, once again bringing cocktails, music and relaxed Mediterranean evenings to one of Dehesa de Campoamor’s most distinctive outdoor settings.

Now entering its third season, the open-air cocktail bar has established itself as far more than an additional hotel facility. It has become a popular seasonal meeting place for local residents, visitors and hotel guests looking to enjoy warm evenings beneath the pine trees.

Set within the landscaped grounds of Hotel Montepiedra, La Pinada offers an atmosphere designed for unhurried summer nights. Soft lighting, carefully selected music and the natural surroundings of the pine grove create an elegant but informal setting where guests can meet for an aperitif, enjoy a drink after dinner or remain late into the evening with friends.

The venue’s latest summer offering combines a varied selection of cocktails with gourmet appetisers intended for sharing. The menu includes carefully selected preserves, premium Iberian cured meats and other small dishes that complement the drinks while allowing guests to enjoy the evening at their own pace.

Cocktails remain at the heart of the experience, combining familiar favourites with more creative preparations. Each drink is presented as part of the wider atmosphere, where flavour, music and surroundings come together to create a memorable night out.

Much of La Pinada’s appeal also comes from its location. Dehesa de Campoamor is known for its mature pine trees, established gardens and proximity to the Mediterranean. Although the area has developed into one of the coast’s most sought-after residential destinations, it has retained much of its natural character.

At La Pinada, those surroundings are not simply a backdrop. The trees, evening breeze and outdoor layout form an essential part of the venue’s identity, creating a sense of escape without guests having to travel far from the coast’s main residential areas.

The return of La Pinada also reinforces Hotel Montepiedra’s position as a broader summer destination. Alongside its accommodation and leisure facilities, the hotel provides a social space where people can gather, celebrate special occasions or simply enjoy a relaxed evening outdoors.

As the sun sets and the temperature begins to fall, the venue gradually comes to life, with illuminated tables, music and conversation filling the garden.

La Pinada is open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 8pm until 2am. For those searching for cocktails, gourmet flavours and a stylish open-air atmosphere, it once again offers an inviting place to celebrate the Mediterranean summer.