Modified Electric Scooter Capable of 96km/h Seized in Orihuela





Police warn that illegally altered scooters may be legally classified as mopeds or motorcycles, exposing riders to criminal prosecution

Orihuela Local Police have taken an illegally modified electric scooter off the road after discovering that it was capable of reaching a top speed of 96 kilometres per hour—almost four times the maximum permitted for a vehicle legally classified as a personal mobility vehicle.

Officers intercepted the rider after the scooter was allegedly being driven recklessly on a public road. An inspection revealed that the vehicle had been substantially modified to achieve speeds approaching 100km/h.

Police said the rider was also travelling without a helmet, insurance or the registration and certification documentation required for a vehicle with those characteristics.

The scooter was immediately immobilised, and officers have opened an investigation to determine whether the rider could face criminal proceedings.

An extreme danger in an urban area

Police stressed that riding a scooter at almost 100km/h is not simply a minor traffic infringement. At such a speed, the rider has very little protection in the event of a collision, mechanical failure or sudden loss of control.

The risk is particularly serious in urban areas, where pedestrians, cyclists, parked vehicles, junctions and other road users may appear with little warning.

Unlike motorcycles and mopeds, electric scooters generally have small wheels and limited stability, while their braking systems and frames may not have been designed to withstand such extreme speeds. Any collision could therefore have fatal consequences for both the rider and innocent bystanders.

Under Spanish regulations, a personal mobility vehicle, commonly known as a VMP, must have a maximum design speed of between 6km/h and 25km/h. Once a scooter is modified to substantially exceed that limit, it can no longer automatically be treated as an ordinary VMP.

Depending on its power, speed and technical characteristics, it may instead be legally classified as a moped or motorcycle. That classification brings additional obligations, potentially including type approval, registration, insurance, a suitable driving licence and the use of an approved helmet.

Supreme Court ruling strengthens legal position

The warning follows a significant Supreme Court judgment concerning high-powered electric scooters.

In Judgment 944/2025, issued on November 17, 2025, the court upheld the conviction of a man who rode a modified electric scooter capable of reaching 45km/h without holding the necessary driving licence.

The vehicle had a 1,900-watt motor and, despite resembling a conventional electric scooter, its performance placed it within the legal category of a moped. The Supreme Court confirmed that its appearance alone did not allow it to be treated as an ordinary VMP.

The ruling means that riders using similarly modified or high-performance vehicles could face much more than an administrative fine. Driving one without the appropriate licence may constitute an offence against road safety, while further consequences could arise if the vehicle is uninsured, unregistered or has not received the necessary technical approval.

Spain has also introduced a national registration system for personal mobility vehicles as part of the implementation of compulsory civil liability insurance. Owners must register qualifying vehicles with the Directorate-General for Traffic to obtain an identification number and ownership certificate.

Orihuela Local Police said the circumstances surrounding the 96km/h scooter are now being examined to establish the full extent of the rider’s possible criminal and administrative liability.

The force has urged all electric-scooter users to respect speed restrictions, avoid illegal modifications and ensure their vehicles comply with current regulations.

The message from officers was unequivocal: irresponsible modifications do not only put the rider at risk—they endanger pedestrians and every other person using the road.