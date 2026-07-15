British Ambassador visits Almeria to meet local British community affected by wildfires 





British Ambassador to Spain Alex Ellis visited Almeria yesterday to meet local British nationals and hear first-hand about the impact the recent wildfires have had on communities across the province. During the visit, he expressed his condolences to all those affected by the tragedy and outlined the support available through the British Embassy’s consular services.

The Ambassador met members of the local British community and listened to their experiences in the aftermath of the devastating fires. He reiterated the Embassy’s commitment to supporting British nationals and their families and praised the efforts of emergency responders, local authorities and volunteers working to assist affected communities.

HMA with Delegada del Gobierno and Los Gallardos Mayor

The Ambassador said:

“I have seen today the terrible consequences of the wildfires which have swept through Almeria and met local residents whose lives have been so tragically impacted. The British Embassy is supporting British nationals and their families, and I would like to thank the emergency services, local authorities and our consular team for everything they are doing during this incredibly difficult time.”

Throughout the response to the wildfires, the Embassy’s consular team has been supporting British nationals and their families and remains in close contact with the Spanish authorities.

As part of the visit, the Ambassador also met Aranzazu Martin Moya, Delegate of the Regional Government of Andalusia; Jose Maria Martin Fernandez, Deputy Delegate of the Spanish Government in Almeria; representatives of the Guardia Civil; Francisco Miguel Reyes Martín, Mayor of Los Gallardos; Angel Fernando Collado Fernandez, Mayor of Bedar; and a group of British residents in Bedar who have been affected by the fire and continue supporting their community.