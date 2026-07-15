Orihuela Council Should Practise What It Preaches





If the situation were not so serious, it might almost be funny.

On Wednesday, Orihuela Mayor Pepe Vegara issued an official council notice reminding landowners throughout the municipality’s urban areas that they are legally obliged to keep vacant plots clean, safe, hygienic and presentable.

Owners have until 15 August 2026 to remove weeds, rubbish, rubble, discarded objects and anything else that could pose a risk to public health. Where necessary, they must also arrange pest control and disinfection.

The mayor cited Article 30 of Orihuela’s municipal ordinance on street cleaning, public hygiene and waste management, along with Valencian legislation governing land use, planning and landscape protection. He warned that overgrown vegetation and accumulated waste can increase the risk of fire and create serious health and sanitation problems.

Quite right, of course.

He added that owners who fail to comply could face enforcement proceedings. The council may also carry out the work itself and recover the full cost from those responsible.

Again, perfectly reasonable.

There is, however, one rather awkward issue: the council appears to be demanding standards from private landowners that it has repeatedly failed to meet on its own property.

Perhaps someone could direct Señor Vegara’s attention towards the numerous municipally owned plots across Orihuela Costa that are themselves buried beneath dense weeds and uncontrolled vegetation.

Perhaps he might also take a brief tour of the pavements, avenues and residential streets where overgrown trees and bushes obstruct pedestrian routes, while rubbish, rubble and abandoned objects continue to spoil the appearance of an area preparing to receive thousands of summer visitors.

The council is apparently very keen to remind private landowners of their responsibilities. It appears rather less enthusiastic about applying the same standards to land under its own control.

Should residents now expect these municipal plots, neglected pavements and overgrown public spaces to be miraculously cleared before the August deadline?

That would certainly be impressive. It would also be extremely surprising.

Before issuing stern instructions, threatening sanctions and warning others about the dangers of weeds, waste and fire, the mayor might consider looking rather closer to home.

After all, rules are far more convincing when the authority enforcing them is prepared to follow them too.