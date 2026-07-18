



National Police have arrested 60 people during an operation targeting an alleged document-forgery network based in Orihuela.

The suspects are accused of manipulating international protection application documents to enable undocumented migrants to register with Spain’s Social Security system and obtain employment while appearing to meet the legal requirements to work.

The investigation began in late 2025 after officers from Orihuela’s Immigration and Borders Brigade received information concerning allegedly falsified documents being used by Colombian nationals.

Initial inquiries focused on several agri-food businesses operating in towns across the Vega Baja and the neighbouring Region of Murcia.

According to police, those involved used genuine receipts confirming that applications for international protection had been submitted. However, the dates were allegedly altered to make it appear that applicants had reached the stage at which they were legally permitted to work.

In other cases, police believe photographs were replaced, enabling individuals to use the identity and documents of compatriots who had returned to their country of origin.

Orihuela business allegedly at centre of operation

The first phase of the investigation led to the arrest of 12 foreign workers who had allegedly used falsified documents to obtain employment.

Police also arrested the administrator of the company that employed them, suspecting that he knew the documents presented by the workers contained irregularities.

Further inquiries led investigators to a communications and telephone centre in central Orihuela that was reportedly frequented by South American customers.

Police believe original documents handed over by clients were routinely manipulated at the premises. Following an inspection of the business, officers arrested its manager and one employee.

Company administrators investigated

The operation was subsequently extended to other businesses in the agri-food sector.

At one company, four workers were arrested on suspicion of document forgery and identity theft. The firm’s sole administrator was also detained after investigators accused him of falsifying documents that were later used to employ the workers.

Police additionally identified another company that may itself have been a victim of the alleged fraud after several employees submitted documentation suspected of having been altered.

Cooperation from businesses in the area helped investigators identify further individuals allegedly connected with the scheme, taking the total number of arrests to 60.

Those detained are being investigated for offences including document forgery, identity theft and breaches of immigration and employment legislation.

The National Police said the operation remains active and inquiries are continuing. Officers have not ruled out making further arrests as they examine the extent of the alleged network and determine whether additional companies or workers were involved.