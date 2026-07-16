



The Civil Guard has dismantled a clandestine drug laboratory in Orihuela Costa that was allegedly being used to manufacture, process and package narcotics in the form of chocolates and gummy sweets.

A 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested during the operation and have since been remanded in custody.

The investigation, known as Operation Bobinali, began at the end of March after officers from the Fiscal and Border Service intercepted a suspicious shipment at Barcelona-El Prat Airport.

The parcel had arrived from Tijuana, Mexico, and was destined for Alicante province. Although it had been declared as computer equipment, officers discovered 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine concealed inside a reel of network cable.

Investigators then arranged a controlled delivery of the package. The Organized Crime and Anti-Drug Unit of the Alicante Civil Guard Command took over the surveillance operation after confirming that the shipment’s final destination was in the province.

Initial enquiries found that the recipient’s details were false. Further analysis led officers to identify the suspected recipients, who were allegedly using several different identities to receive packages from a number of countries.

The investigation eventually led officers to a property in Orihuela Costa, where the two suspects were arrested.

During the search, officers found handmade chocolates and gummy sweets which, according to preliminary tests, appeared to have been infused with narcotic substances.

Hashish, hashish oil, hallucinogenic mushrooms and amphetamine-type drugs were also seized. Investigators believe these substances may have been used to produce the adulterated sweets.

In total, officers recovered around 29 kilograms of substances that are now awaiting full laboratory analysis. Chemical precursors, moulds, packaging materials, cash, mobile phones and computer equipment were also confiscated.

On the upper floor of the property, officers discovered a facility apparently used to cultivate hallucinogenic mushrooms. Numerous boxes containing mushrooms at different stages of growth were found, along with prepared substrates for future harvests.

Investigators said the growing operation was consistent with the ready-for-sale mushrooms discovered elsewhere in the building.

The two suspects are being investigated for an alleged public health offence linked to drug trafficking. They were brought before the duty court in Orihuela, which ordered their provisional detention.

The investigation remains open, and officers have not ruled out further arrests or additional enquiries into international shipments and the possible distribution network for the seized products.