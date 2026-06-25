PSOE and Cambiemos Warn of Education Planning Failures in Orihuela





Opposition groups say uncertainty over nursery schools, school maintenance and the future of CEIP Virgen de la Puerta remains unresolved ahead of the 2026–2027 academic year.

PSOE and Cambiemos Orihuela have accused the municipal government of failing to plan adequately for a series of urgent education issues following an extraordinary meeting of the Citizens’ Services Committee.

The session, requested by both opposition groups, examined the future of the municipal nursery schools in La Murada and Orihuela Costa, delays affecting the school maintenance contract and concerns over the condition of CEIP Virgen de la Puerta.

Both parties said the explanations provided by council officials failed to offer firm solutions for families, staff and the wider education community as the start of the next academic year approaches.

Socialist councillor María García said the meeting confirmed months of complaints from parents, employees and teachers.

“This is not simply a government that is running late. It is a government that, after three years, still does not know where to begin,” she said.

García expressed concern that employees at La Murada nursery school had reportedly not been informed that the council was considering outsourcing its management. She also warned that Orihuela Costa nursery school could begin another academic year without a permanent solution, despite its existing contract having exhausted all available extensions in May.

She criticised proposals for the municipal company Uryula Histórica to assume new responsibilities while it remains without a managing director.

The opposition also raised serious concerns about CEIP Virgen de la Puerta. Cambiemos councillor Quique Montero said two technical reports had advised against continued use of the building, yet the council appeared prepared to allow pupils to begin the year there while seeking an alternative during the term.

Montero described that approach as unacceptable, particularly because it involved the safety of pupils, teachers and other school staff.

Cambiemos also criticised the council for abandoning plans for a new secondary school before securing sufficient educational land for future primary or secondary facilities. The group warned that this lack of preparation could worsen existing pressure on public education, especially in the Rabaloche neighbourhood, where Virgen de la Puerta plays an important educational and social role.

PSOE and Cambiemos jointly called for urgent decisions on both municipal nursery schools, the immediate resolution of the school maintenance contract and a clear plan for CEIP Virgen de la Puerta before the 2026–2027 school year begins.

The groups said they would continue monitoring the situation and demanding transparency. They warned that, unless credible solutions are produced, they may call for the resignation of Education Councillor Vicente Pina over what they described as persistent management failures.