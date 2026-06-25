Orihuela Moors and Christians Festival Seeks €120,000 Loan After Council Subsidy Delays





The festival association says the credit facility is needed to pay suppliers, musicians and costume providers while it waits for a €130,000 municipal grant.

The organisation behind Orihuela’s Moors and Christians festival has approved a request for a €120,000 line of credit amid concerns that delays in receiving its municipal subsidy could leave suppliers waiting for payment.

The Saints Justa and Rufina Moors and Christians Association agreed to seek the financing at an extraordinary meeting as it prepares for the city’s main Reconquista festivities.

The association receives a direct annual grant of €130,000 from Orihuela City Council. However, organisers say the money is frequently paid late, forcing them to find alternative funding to cover bands, costumes, parades and other essential expenses.

Last year, the festival subsidy was not paid until the end of November.

Association president Enrique Riquelme said delayed payments lead to additional costs because unpaid invoices can attract surcharges.

“Paying late increases costs,” he said, describing the decision to seek credit as a matter of transparency, efficient management and responsibility towards suppliers.

Riquelme also stressed the wider economic importance of the festival, which holds National Tourist Interest status. The celebrations are estimated to generate around €8 million, although only about €3 million is believed to remain within Orihuela’s local economy.

Council funding and payment process

Orihuela’s local government board recently approved €368,600 in financial support for festival committees and associations organising traditional events across the municipality this year.

That general funding is awarded through a competitive application process. Holy Week and the Reconquista festivities are excluded because each receives a separate direct subsidy of €130,000.

Both the Holy Week Brotherhood Board and the Moors and Christians Association must submit a detailed programme of activities and projected expenses, supported by the required documentation.

Eligible costs include musical groups, performances, cultural events, fireworks, infrastructure hire, festival publications, insurance and technical reports.

Under the current system, the council pays 80% of an approved grant in advance. The remaining 20% is released once the organisation has submitted its accounts and the expenditure has been formally verified.

Festival organisers say the administrative process creates uncertainty and can damage their reputation with suppliers.

The Moors and Christians Association took out similar financing last year, although that loan was not approved until October. This year, the organisation has acted earlier to ensure it can meet its obligations before closing its accounts at the end of September.

Earlier applications after criticism

The Department of Festivals, headed by councillor Rocío Ortuño, opened this year’s funding process around three months earlier than usual.

The change followed criticism in 2025, when the grants were not announced until October and most payments were reportedly made in December.

Festival committees across the municipality complained that the delays left them unable to settle bills, despite investing significant time, effort and their own money in organising local celebrations.

In some districts and outlying communities, the uncertainty was said to have placed events at risk.

Last year’s funding process was also overshadowed by alleged irregularities involving invoices submitted by festival committees in La Murada and Orihuela Costa. The council referred the matter to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the controversy led to the dismissal of an adviser to the mayor.

Festival programme runs from July 11 to 25

Orihuela’s Moors and Christians festival will take place from July 11 to 25, with two weeks of parades, ceremonies and historical re-enactments.

The build-up began in Orihuela Costa with a large-scale landing at La Glea beach in Campoamor, led by the Abdelazí Moors.

The event included a sailing procession, simulated artillery fire from Cabo Roig and the watchtower, and a staged medieval battle on the beach. Organisers described the event as a major public success and hope to repeat it in future years.

The official 2026 festival magazine will be presented at 8.30pm on Tuesday at the La Lonja auditorium, marking the start of the new festival year.

The principal celebrations begin on Saturday, July 11, with the traditional opening ceremony.

A reception will be held at the Town Hall on Wednesday, July 15, followed by the public unveiling of the Oriol festival standard on Friday, July 17.

The Flower Offering will take place on Sunday, July 19, followed by the Guerrilla mock battle and the Taking of the Castle on Tuesday, July 21.

The Children’s Parade is scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, with the humorous Retreta parade taking place the following evening.

The festival will culminate with the Christian Entry on Friday, July 24, and the Moorish Entry on Saturday, July 25, filling the city with elaborate costumes, marching bands and historical pageantry.