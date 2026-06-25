Firefighters Tackle Punta Prima Garage Blaze





The fire, believed to have started in the battery powering an electric garage door, took crews two hours to extinguish.

Firefighters responded to a garage fire in the Punta Prima residential area of Orihuela Costa on Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze broke out at a property on Avenida del Mar, one of the main roads through the coastal development near the border with Torrevieja.

Crews from Torrevieja fire station were dispatched after the emergency services received an alert at 3.11pm. The operation concluded at 5.11pm, according to the Provincial Fire Consortium.

The fire is believed to have originated in the electrical battery used to operate the garage door. It generated a significant amount of smoke, but no injuries were reported. The incident caused property damage.

Punta Prima is a popular residential development close to the beach and is known for its family-friendly atmosphere. Detached villas predominate in the area, although several apartment buildings are concentrated along Avenida del Mar, where the fire occurred. The avenue is also home to a small church, a children’s playground and a well-known restaurant.