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Fugitive Arrested After Violent Police Chase Through Orihuela Costa

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A man wanted on multiple arrest warrants has been detained following a dramatic police pursuit through Orihuela Costa that left several officers injured and a patrol car damaged.
A man wanted on multiple arrest warrants has been detained following a dramatic police pursuit through Orihuela Costa that left several officers injured and a patrol car damaged.

The suspect allegedly tested positive for cocaine, damaged a moving patrol car and fled on foot before officers caught him inside a residential development. Several officers were injured during the operation.

A man wanted on multiple arrest warrants has been detained following a dramatic police pursuit through Orihuela Costa that left several officers injured and a patrol car damaged.

The operation began after a member of the public alerted Orihuela Local Police to a suspicious vehicle. Officers intercepted the car, but the driver allegedly attempted to conceal his identity by presenting identification belonging to another person.

A roadside drug test subsequently returned a positive result for cocaine.

Police said checks established the suspect’s true identity and revealed that courts across Spain had issued numerous warrants for his arrest. Officers also discovered that he did not hold a valid driving licence.

The situation escalated when the man allegedly became violent and resisted arrest, damaging the police vehicle in the process.

While being taken to a medical centre, he reportedly smashed a window and damaged the door frame of the moving patrol car as he attempted to jump out. He succeeded in escaping from the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers pursued him through a nearby residential development before catching and restraining him. He was then returned to the patrol car under a reinforced police escort.

Several officers sustained injuries during the operation.

The suspect has since appeared before a judge.

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