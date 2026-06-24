San Juan Celebrations Draw Thousands to Beaches in Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa





Bonfires illuminated six beaches as families, friends, residents and visitors gathered to welcome summer during one of the Costa Blanca’s most eagerly awaited annual celebrations.

TORREVIEJA / ORIHUELA COSTA — June 24, 2026

Thousands of people gathered along the coastline of Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa on Tuesday evening to celebrate the Night of San Juan, filling six beaches with bonfires, music, food and traditional seaside rituals.

In Torrevieja, celebrations took place at La Mata, El Cura, Los Locos and Los Náufragos beaches while on Orihuela Costa, large crowds gathered at La Zenia, also known as Cala Bosque, and La Glea beach in Dehesa de Campoamor.

Residents and visitors experienced one of the most special and eagerly anticipated nights of the year, with families, groups of friends, young people, older residents and children sharing an evening of celebration by the Mediterranean.

People began arriving from early afternoon, bringing food, tables and chairs as they prepared to spend the evening on the sand. Many came to dine together, dance, meet friends and relatives, and participate in the customs traditionally associated with San Juan.

As darkness fell, small bonfires began to illuminate the beaches, creating a warm and lively atmosphere along the coast. Music from local beach bars added to the celebrations, while visitors enjoyed food and drinks throughout the night.

A Night of Tradition and Renewal

The Night of San Juan is celebrated between June 23 and 24 and is widely regarded as one of the most magical nights of the year.

Although the celebration is now associated with Saint John the Baptist, its origins date back to pre-Christian times and are closely linked to the summer solstice. The event traditionally marks a symbolic point in the year when the longest days begin to shorten.

Many of those attending took part in rituals believed to attract good fortune, protection and renewal.

One of the best-known traditions involves jumping over a bonfire seven times. According to popular belief, the ritual helps remove negative energy and bring good luck for the year ahead.

Others waited until midnight to jump over nine waves, enter the sea backwards or take a symbolic dip in the water.

Some participants also wrote wishes, intentions or memories on pieces of paper before throwing them into the fire, representing a desire to leave the past behind and begin a new chapter.

Major Security Operation in Torrevieja

Torrevieja City Council deployed a comprehensive security operation to ensure that the celebrations passed safely.

Access to the four participating beaches was restricted and controlled by officers from the Local Police, Civil Guard and Civil Protection. Emergency and security personnel remained present throughout the evening to supervise the large crowds.

The council also supported the celebrations by distributing approximately 30,000 kilograms of pine and mimosa wood for the bonfires.

These types of wood were selected because they leave relatively little residue after burning. The use of unauthorised wood, furniture or other materials was prohibited to reduce fire risks, protect the beaches and limit environmental damage.

The measures allowed thousands of people to enjoy the evening in a controlled and organised setting.

Large Crowds on Orihuela Costa

The San Juan celebrations were also described as a major success on Orihuela Costa, both in terms of attendance and organisation.

Large crowds gathered at La Zenia and La Glea in Campoamor, where celebrations continued well into the night.

Small bonfires illuminated the sand as families, friends, neighbours and visitors enjoyed the traditional festival together.

The two local beach bars provided live music, food and refreshments, helping to maintain a festive atmosphere throughout the evening.

As in Torrevieja, Orihuela Town Council supplied the firewood used for the authorised bonfires.

Officials reported that there were no significant incidents and praised the public for behaving responsibly and respectfully.

Community Cooperation

The celebration was supported by coordinated work involving Orihuela Costa’s Beaches Department, Protección Civil, the Local Police, municipal services and the beach bars.

Their collaboration helped ensure that the event ran smoothly while bringing the local community together to welcome the summer season.

The festivities once again demonstrated the popularity of San Juan on Orihuela Costa, with residents and visitors sharing one of the area’s most deeply rooted traditions in a relaxed seaside setting.

Beaches Cleaned by Wednesday Morning

Following the celebrations, the Torrevieja and Orihuela street-cleaning and solid-waste services began work to remove the remains of the bonfires and other waste left on the sand.

By early Wednesday morning, all of the beaches had been cleared and were once again clean and ready for public use.

With fires glowing across the coastline, music continuing into the night and thousands of people gathered beside the Mediterranean, the 2026 San Juan celebrations once again proved to be among the most memorable and eagerly awaited events of the year in Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa.