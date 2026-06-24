



The Francisco Casanovas Association has also named Conchita Boj Andreu an honorary member in recognition of her decades-long contribution to music education and the legacy of Maestro Casanovas.

The Francisco Casanovas Association has announced the appointment of Maestro Enrique García Asensio as honorary conductor of the Casanovas Flute Orchestra.

García Asensio is regarded as one of Spain’s most distinguished conductors of recent decades. He was the country’s first professor of orchestral conducting and has received major international recognition, including the Dimitri Mitropoulos Competition prize in New York, presented to him by Leonard Bernstein.

He also served as conductor of the Spanish Radio and Television Symphony Orchestra, the RTVE Symphony Orchestra, for more than 20 years and studied under the celebrated Romanian conductor Sergiu Celibidache.

García Asensio has been honorary conductor of the Casanovas Orchestra since 2025. The association said his exceptional career made him the ideal choice to take on the same honorary role with the Casanovas Flute Orchestra.

The organisation added that Maestro Francisco Casanovas, whom García Asensio had the opportunity to meet, and the association’s honorary president, Zubin Mehta, would share its wish for him to hold the distinguished position.

Conchita Boj Andreu named honorary member

The association has also appointed Conchita Boj Andreu as an honorary member in recognition of her contribution to preserving and promoting the legacy of Maestro Casanovas.

Boj Andreu founded the Maestro Casanovas Choir in 1986, helping to keep the composer’s name and work alive. She directed the choir for 24 years.

She also spent almost four decades as a director and teacher at Torrevieja’s Francisco Casanovas Conservatory of Music.

The association said the appointment recognised her long-standing commitment to music education and her role in strengthening the cultural legacy associated with Maestro Casanovas in Torrevieja.

Flute orchestra to perform in Torrevieja

The Francisco Casanovas Association’s next concert will take place on Friday, July 3, at 8pm at the Torrevieja Municipal Theatre.

The Casanovas Flute Orchestra will present a programme entitled “The Golden Age of the Flute and Film Music”, conducted by José Francisco Sánchez.

María Sabater will present the concert and perform as the featured solo vocalist.

The Casanovas Flute Orchestra continues the tradition of the Murcia Higher Conservatory Flute Orchestra, later known as the Mediterranean Flute Orchestra, which was founded by Juan Francisco Cayuelas and operated from 1992 to 2010.

The ensemble brings together around 50 teachers and professional flautists, including several principal and solo players from leading Spanish orchestras.

Its size and the experience of its musicians make it one of the largest and most representative flute ensembles in Spain.

Tickets remain on sale at the Torrevieja Municipal Theatre box office from Tuesday to Saturday, between 10am and 1pm and from 6pm to 9pm. They are also available online through the theatre’s ticketing service.