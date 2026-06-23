



Eduardo Coudet’s Argentine giants cross the Atlantic for a European pre-season training camp

Pinatar Arena has opened its summer programme with the arrival of one of South American football’s most historic clubs, River Plate.

The Argentine giants, coached by Eduardo “Chacho” Coudet, have crossed the Atlantic and are already training in Spain as part of a rare European visit.

River return to the continent six years after lifting the Copa Libertadores in Madrid, one of the most memorable achievements in the club’s illustrious history.

Over the coming days, Los Millonarios will complete the main stage of their pre-season preparations at Pinatar Arena, taking advantage of the warm conditions in Spain to escape the colder weather in Argentina.

The club follows in the footsteps of the Argentina national team, which also held a training camp at the same venue in November 2025 as part of its preparations for the World Cup.

River Plate will conclude their European stay with a high-profile friendly against Brazilian rivals Flamengo in Portugal on July 3.

The arrival of the Argentine club provides a prestigious start to Pinatar Arena’s summer schedule, with further teams and friendly matches expected to be announced shortly for July and August.