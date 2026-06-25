



The bathing ban was lifted after tests confirmed the water was safe, following a temporary closure linked to suspected faecal contamination.

Pilar de la Horadada Town Council reopened Puerto Beach in Torre de la Horadada on Wednesday after new water quality tests confirmed that the bathing area was safe for the public.

The beach had been closed for approximately 24 hours after regional authorities detected a short-term pollution incident in the water.

According to municipal sources, the latest samples were analysed by the Generalitat Valenciana’s Water Directorate and showed that bathing conditions had returned to acceptable levels.

The closure was ordered on Tuesday after the regional Directorate-General for Environmental Quality and Education notified the council that one indicator of faecal contamination had exceeded the maximum permitted level by more than double.

Under Spain’s bathing-water regulations, such a result requires the immediate suspension of swimming while further tests are carried out.

Authorities said the pollution appeared to be of wastewater origin, although the precise cause remained under investigation. During the temporary closure, members of the public were still permitted to use the beach and sit on the sand, but entering the water was prohibited.

The council had indicated that the beach could reopen once follow-up samples confirmed that water quality had improved. The ban was lifted on Wednesday after those results were received.

Second closure in a week

The incident was the second beach closure on the Vega Baja coastline within seven days linked to suspected faecal contamination.

In Torrevieja, the local authority recently closed part of the natural swimming pools and a rocky bathing area along the seafront after receiving a similar warning from the regional environmental authorities.

Torrevieja Council issued an immediate public notice and closed the affected area promptly, although it did not initially specify that the alert concerned possible faecal contamination.

By contrast, Pilar de la Horadada Council publicly identified the reason for the closure from the outset.

Popular urban beach

Puerto Beach is located in the centre of Torre de la Horadada, beside the marina and yacht club. Its sheltered position near the harbour generally provides calm waters, making it one of the busiest bathing areas along the municipality’s coastline.

The urban beach is approximately 684 metres long and 30 metres wide.

Facilities include toilets, foot showers, waste bins, regular cleaning services, tourist information, parking, lifeguards and a first-aid post. It also offers accessible toilets, amphibious wheelchairs and adapted access for people with reduced mobility.

Puerto Beach holds the Blue Flag and is certified under the ISO 9001 quality-management and ISO 14001 environmental-management standards.