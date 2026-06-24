Girls of Sun Brings Female Entrepreneurship Festival to Bigastro





More than 20 women-led businesses, workshops, live music, food and family activities will take over the Jardines de la Alquibla on June 27.

BIGASTRO — June 24, 2026

Bigastro will host the fourth edition of Girls of Sun on Saturday, June 27, transforming the Jardines de la Alquibla into a full-day showcase of female entrepreneurship, creativity and local talent.

The event, running from 9am until midnight, is organised by Orihuela entrepreneur Marta Martínez, founder of jewellery brand By Marta Martínez, and Ángela Martí, creator of sustainable fashion label CIRCU.

Originally launched as a women-led market, Girls of Sun has developed into an experiential festival combining professional networking, workshops, music, food, wellbeing, art and shopping.

Workshops and Creative Activities

The morning programme, from 9am to 2pm, will feature seven limited-capacity workshops covering fitness, self-care, crafts, natural cosmetics and first aid.

Activities include Barre Booty and Pilates Flow sessions, facial fitness, botanical printing, sustainable skincare, a lifesaving first-aid workshop and a handmade ceramics experience.

Workshop prices range from €15 to €40 and include a welcome pack, an exclusive event gift, brunch, early access to the market and entry into a live bingo offering €50 gift vouchers.

A family workshop will also be held in the afternoon, giving adults and children the opportunity to create a personalised doormat together.

More Than 20 Women-Led Brands

The Girls of Sun market will open at 7pm, with free entry available through advance reservation.

More than 20 women-led businesses will present products and services covering jewellery, fashion, cosmetics, ceramics, art, education, communication, wellbeing, maternity, marketing and personalised design.

Participating brands include By Marta Martínez, CIRCU, Helenis Biocosmetics, Ringana, Payaya Shop, Casi Tuyo, Qué Bonito Studio, Sunclay, Ainhoa Artworks, Bloom Servicios Educativos and several other local projects.

Music, Food and Entertainment

Live performances by Blanca Costa, Georgia, Elena Linares and violinist Cristina will provide the soundtrack to the evening.

Food options will include a special €15 burger menu from The Agus Gastrobar, freshly made churros and waffles from Dulce Placer Foodtruck, and healthier choices such as açaí bowls and fresh fruit.

Visitors will also find live tattooing, piercings, jewellery, glitter, prize draws and other activities across the venue.

The event is supported by businesses including kombucha producer Komvida, Alicante snack company Patatas Tanico and florist Jorge Sánchez.

Organisers say Girls of Sun has grown into one of the Vega Baja’s leading summer events for women-led enterprise, offering a space for learning, collaboration and new business opportunities.