Pilar de la Horadada closes Port Beach over faecal contamination





The closure is the second on the Vega Baja coastline in a week linked to the same type of contamination, following a similar incident in Torrevieja.

Pilar de la Horadada Town Council has temporarily closed the bathing area at Port Beach in Torre de la Horadada after water-quality tests detected excessive levels of faecal contamination.

The Valencian Government’s Directorate-General for Environmental Quality and Education notified the council on Tuesday of a short-term pollution incident affecting the bathing area and instructed it to prohibit swimming.

Contamination exceeds permitted levels

According to the council, one of the indicators of faecal contamination was recorded at more than twice the maximum permitted level. The result points to pollution of wastewater origin under the standards established by Royal Decree 1341/2007 on the management of bathing-water quality.

Swimming is therefore prohibited until further notice, although members of the public may still use the beach and sit on the sand.

Authorities are investigating the source of the contamination. Further water samples are being taken, and the council said it expects the beach could reopen on Wednesday if the results confirm that water quality has returned to safe levels.

The public will be informed of the results and of any decision to lift the bathing ban.

Second closure in seven days

The incident is the second beach closure on the Vega Baja coastline in seven days involving suspected faecal contamination.

In Torrevieja, the town council recently closed part of the natural swimming pools and a rocky bathing area along the seafront after receiving a similar notification from the Directorate-General for Environmental Quality.

Torrevieja authorities issued an immediate public warning and closed the affected area quickly, but did not initially specify that the measure was linked to faecal contamination. Pilar de la Horadada Town Council, by contrast, stated the reason for the closure from the outset.

A popular urban beach

Port Beach is an urban beach in Torre de la Horadada, beside the marina and yacht club. Its sheltered location gives it calm waters and makes it one of the busiest bathing areas on the Pilar de la Horadada coastline.

The beach is approximately 684 metres long and 30 metres wide. Facilities include toilets, foot showers, waste bins, cleaning services, tourist information, parking, lifeguards, a first-aid station and accessible amenities for people with reduced mobility, including amphibious wheelchairs.

Port Beach also holds several quality and environmental distinctions, including Blue Flag status and ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certification.