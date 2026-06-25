Spain Opens Applications for €50 Imserso Holidays, With More Than 7,400 Discounted Places Available





New applicants have until July 10 to register for the 2026–2027 travel programme, which will offer almost 880,000 subsidised holiday places across Spain.

Applications are now open for Spain’s 2026–2027 Imserso holiday programme, offering subsidised breaks to pensioners and eligible older residents.

New applicants have until July 10 to submit their documents, although places may close earlier if the programme reaches capacity.

The scheme will offer almost 880,000 places in total, including 7,447 holidays priced at just €50 for people whose income is equal to or below the level of Spain’s non-contributory retirement or disability pension.

The €50 rate will apply regardless of the destination selected.

Imserso, Spain’s Institute for Older Persons and Social Services, has allocated more than €60 million to the programme.

Almost 880,000 holidays available

Places will be divided between three main categories:

440,284 places for holidays on the mainland coast

228,142 places for holidays on the Balearic and Canary Islands

210,787 places for short breaks, cultural tours and inland tourism

The programme is designed to give pensioners and eligible older residents access to affordable travel during the quieter tourism months, while helping hotels and tourism businesses maintain activity outside the peak summer season.

Holidays are expected to begin in October.

Pet-friendly holidays remain available

Participants will once again be able to travel with pets on selected mainland and island coastal holidays.

The option will be available within the programme’s first and second travel categories. Animals must weigh no more than 10 kilograms, including the weight of their carrier.

Pet-friendly places are limited and must be specifically selected when making a booking.

Who needs to apply?

The current application period mainly applies to people who have not previously registered for an Imserso holiday programme.

Anyone already registered does not normally need to submit a new application. However, existing participants should send updated information if their address, contact details, financial circumstances or preferred travel companion have changed.

Applicants may request to travel with another participant from the same province, provided both people select the same destinations in the same order of preference.

How to apply or register

Applications should be submitted online wherever possible through the official Imserso electronic headquarters.

Applicants will normally need to complete the tourism programme application form and provide their personal identification details, contact information and any relevant information about their pension or eligibility.

Those unable to apply online may submit the completed form by post or present it at an authorised public registration office.

Applicants should not send original identity documents unless specifically requested. Copies or electronic verification are normally sufficient.

People applying together should ensure that both forms contain matching destination preferences and identify the other person as their proposed travelling companion.

The deadline for new applications is July 10.

What happens after applying?

Successful applicants are expected to receive an accreditation letter from the second half of August.

The letter will confirm their eligibility and include the personal code required to book a holiday.

Bookings are expected to open in September, with the first trips beginning in October.

Receiving accreditation does not automatically reserve a particular hotel or destination. Participants must use their accreditation code to make a booking once sales open, and the most popular dates and destinations may fill quickly.

Applicants are therefore advised to check their details carefully, keep their accreditation letter and be ready to book when the reservation period begins.