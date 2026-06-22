Orihuela Marks World ALS Day with Call for Dignity, Care and Urgent Support





Orihuela has joined events marking World Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Day, with a public appeal for stronger support, faster access to assistance and a dignified quality of life for people living with ALS.

The commemorative event, held in Plaza del Carmen, brought together local officials, healthcare representatives, charities, community groups and residents. Among those attending were Orihuela mayor Pepe Vegara, Health Councillor Irene Celdrán and senior representatives from the Orihuela Health Department.

Celdrán said ALS profoundly affects not only those diagnosed but also their families and carers, who face major emotional, personal and financial pressures.

She stressed that the disease requires greater visibility, research, resources and practical institutional support, adding that ALS may limit the body but should never diminish a person’s dignity, voice or hope.

During the event, Blanca Ángel Lucas read the official World ALS Day manifesto, highlighting the urgent need to ensure that Spain’s ALS Law is fully implemented.

Although the law has been welcomed as a major step forward, campaigners say delays, administrative barriers and insufficient funding continue to prevent many families from receiving the help they need.

Key demands include updated regional data on implementation, faster access to benefits, adequate funding for specialist round-the-clock care, and improved training for professionals supporting people with advanced ALS.

The manifesto also called for better coordination between public administrations and warned that recognised legal rights must be translated into practical and timely assistance.

Its concluding message was clear: “ALS does not wait.”