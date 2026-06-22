



The competition, open to young musicians aged 10 to 20, reinforces Torrevieja’s commitment to supporting emerging talent and musical excellence

Applications will remain open until 10 October, with the grand final taking place at the Palacio de la Música on 8 November

The full competition rules and application form are available through the Municipal Institute of Culture’s electronic portal

TORREVIEJA, 22 June 2026 — The Joaquín Chapaprieta Municipal Institute of Culture, in collaboration with the Francisco Casanovas Professional Conservatory of Music, has announced the third edition of the Francisco Casanovas Young Music Talent Competition.

The event has become one of Torrevieja’s leading platforms for promoting young performers and music students.

The competition aims to discover, support and encourage a new generation of musicians by promoting musical study, creativity and artistic development. It also pays tribute to maestro Francisco Casanovas, one of the most prominent figures in Torrevieja’s musical history.

Young musicians of any nationality aged between 10 and 20 may enter. Applicants may be studying at a conservatory or music school or may be self-taught, provided they have not yet begun higher-level music studies.

A Showcase for Emerging Musical Talent

The competition is divided into three age categories and covers a range of instrumental and vocal disciplines.

Depending on their category, participants may compete in piano, woodwind, brass, percussion, strings, chamber music or singing.

Performances will be assessed by a panel of distinguished music professionals. Judges will consider technical quality, musicality, expression and overall performance ability.

More Than a Dozen Awards

Prizes will be awarded in each discipline and age category.

Category A, for musicians aged 10 to 12, carries a prize of €100. Category B, for those aged 13 to 15, offers €150, while Category C, for performers aged 16 to 18, carries a prize of €250.

The competition also includes awards named after notable figures associated with Torrevieja’s musical heritage:

María Gil Award for Piano

Francisco Vallejos Award for Woodwind

Francisco Grau Award for Brass

Alberto Escámez Award for Percussion

Cecilio Gallego Award for Strings

César Cánovas Award for Chamber Music

Ricardo Lafuente Award for Singing

A €300 Francisco Casanovas Special Award will also be presented for the best performance of a work by a Spanish composer.

Qualifying Rounds and Grand Final

Applications will remain open until 10 October 2026. After the registration period closes, a public draw will be held to determine the participants’ performance order.

The qualifying rounds will take place on 6 and 7 November. The grand final will be held on 8 November at Torrevieja’s Palacio de la Música, featuring the finalists selected by the judging panel.

Competitors will perform works of their own choice, with different pieces required for each stage. This will allow the judges to assess both the versatility and artistic ability of each participant.

The full competition rules and application form can be accessed and submitted through the electronic portal of the Joaquín Chapaprieta Municipal Institute of Culture.