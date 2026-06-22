



The Guardia Civil is investigating a man in Cieza, Murcia, over suspected animal cruelty after officers discovered nearly 50 dogs being kept at an unauthorised breeding and sales facility.

The investigation began after an animal welfare association alerted officers to dogs of various breeds and sizes being advertised for sale online. Visitors to the site had reportedly raised concerns that the premises did not meet minimum welfare standards.

Officers from the Guardia Civil’s environmental protection unit, SEPRONA, inspected the property and found that it lacked the required authorisation to house companion animals. They also identified hygiene and sanitation deficiencies and found no veterinary records documenting treatments provided to the dogs.

During the inspection, officers discovered the badly decomposed remains of a Spanish water dog in a communal area between several cages. The animal appeared to have suffered fatal wounds to its head and neck.

The owner told investigators that the dog had escaped from its enclosure and was attacked by other animals. Veterinary inspection officials later confirmed the circumstances described at the site.

Officers also investigated the death of a second dog, which reportedly hanged itself with its restraint chain after putting its head through a hole in the perimeter fence.

The property owner is being investigated on suspicion of an animal welfare offence caused by negligence, with authorities alleging that the dogs were kept in facilities that were unsafe and unsuitable.

The case came to light through public cooperation, which the Guardia Civil promotes through its #YoSiPuedoContarlo campaign. The initiative encourages people to report suspected animal abuse or abandonment and reminds owners that keeping an animal carries significant legal and welfare responsibilities.

Suspected cases can be reported to the Guardia Civil by calling 062 or contacting SEPRONA.