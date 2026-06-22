Orihuela Unveils €2.8 Million Plan to Protect and Regenerate San Antón Palm Grove





Orihuela City Council is preparing to tender a new €2.82 million contract for the comprehensive management of the San Antón Palm Grove, one of the municipality’s most important natural and cultural landmarks.

The four-year contract, with an option for a one-year extension, will replace the existing maintenance service with a broader conservation and regeneration programme covering more than 7,000 registered palm trees.

Environmental Councillor Noelia Grao said the new approach would focus not only on routine upkeep but also on the long-term future of the protected site, which is designated as an Asset of Cultural Interest.

The contract includes a 20 per cent increase in specialist staffing, new machinery and expanded technical services. For the first time, it will also cover the full management of municipal greenhouses and nurseries, where new palm trees will be grown before being planted across the site.

Planned work includes replacing lost specimens, planting new areas, restoring agricultural plots, maintaining traditional irrigation channels and protecting the olive trees, fruit trees and other vegetation that contribute to the grove’s environmental and historical character.

Pest control will also be significantly strengthened, with a 60 per cent increase in phytosanitary treatments and enhanced measures against red palm weevil and other threats. These will include biological controls, endotherapy, permanent monitoring and trapping systems.

The contract also provides for regular technical inspections, selective clearance, risk assessment and updated digital mapping to improve planning and preventive maintenance.

Grao said the increased investment reflected the wider range of services, additional specialist personnel and the high cost of combating pests.

She described the San Antón Palm Grove as one of Orihuela’s most valuable historical, environmental and scenic assets, adding that the new contract would help safeguard and regenerate it for future generations.