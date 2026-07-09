Innovation, Investment and Jobs Top Agenda for Re-elected Camara President





Mario Martínez has been unanimously re-elected as president of the Official Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services of Orihuela, following the formal constitution of the institution’s new Plenary, which will govern the organisation until 2030.

The session, held in Orihuela on Wednesday, 8 July, was chaired by the Valencian regional minister for Industry, Tourism, Innovation and Trade, Marián Cano. Also in attendance was the director general of Commerce, Maribel Sáez. During the meeting, the Chamber’s new Executive Committee was also elected, bringing the organisation’s electoral process to a close and opening a new four-year term.

The new Executive Committee will be led by Mario Antonio Martínez Murcia as president. Cristina Torres Galindo has been appointed first vice-president, Pilar Legua Murcia second vice-president, and José Antonio Barberá García treasurer. The committee’s members are Hermenegilda Rives Quirante, Antonio Pastor Martínez, Gonzalo Pedrera Martínez, Julián Zaplana Caselles and Amaya Sánchez Herrero.

In his first speech after being re-elected, Martínez said the Chamber’s priority would be to work for the almost 12,000 businesses operating across the Vega Baja. He said the new mandate would focus on improving competitiveness at a time when artificial intelligence, digitalisation, the energy transition and changes in international trade are reshaping the economy.

Martínez also stressed the importance of strengthening public-private cooperation in order to deliver projects that support economic growth. He pointed to the recently opened leisure area at Torrevieja port as an example of successful collaboration.

He said the Chamber, working alongside other administrations and institutions, must help promote strategic infrastructure, innovation, training and internationalisation in order to attract investment and prevent businesses from relocating to other areas.

“Our companies need to improve their competitiveness,” Martínez said. “In the scenario ahead, only those willing to innovate will be able to open new markets, attract investment, create quality employment and generate greater social wellbeing.”

The Orihuela Chamber Plenary is made up of 14 representatives from companies and business organisations within the Orihuela district. While its composition includes representatives from sectors such as industry, services, banking, construction and tourism, concerns may be raised over the lack of visible representation from the foreign business community, particularly in Orihuela Costa, where international residents, entrepreneurs and investors play a significant role in driving local economic activity.

Despite this the President insisted that its composition reflects the diversity and importance of the Vega Baja business community.

The renewal of the Chamber’s governing bodies comes during a significant year for the institution, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary in 2026. Over more than a century, the Chamber has supported companies and self-employed workers through services linked to internationalisation, training, innovation, digitalisation and business development.