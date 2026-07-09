Orihuela Costa Launches New Summer Programme for Vulnerable Teenagers





Orihuela Council’s Department of Social Welfare has launched ‘Costa Summer 26’, a new educational leisure programme aimed at teenagers aged between 12 and 16 living in Orihuela Costa.

The initiative is designed for young people who are users of municipal social services or who are in a situation of social vulnerability. It is being held for the first time on the coast and, according to Social Welfare Councillor Agustina Rodríguez, responds to requests from families, local teenagers and professionals working in education, health and social services.

The aim of the programme is to provide a safe, supervised space where young people can enjoy the summer while taking part in educational, sporting, environmental and healthy leisure activities. The council says the project promotes values such as teamwork, self-esteem, respect for the environment, social inclusion and equal opportunities.

Activities will take place throughout July, making use of the natural surroundings of Orihuela Costa. Four professionals from the Municipal Social Services team will supervise the programme.

The schedule includes water sports at Campoamor beach, where participants will try surfing, paddle surfing and bodyboarding. There will also be intergenerational workshops with older users of the Alameda del Mar Civic Centre, where much of the programme will be based.

Other activities include a trip to a multi-adventure park, with zip-lining, kayaking and quad biking, as well as craft workshops, clothes customisation, climbing and bouldering sessions, gymkhanas, cooperative games and group activities.

The programme will end with an excursion to Tabarca Island, where the teenagers will be able to snorkel, learn about the marine life of the natural reserve and enjoy a day of shared activities.

All participants will receive a daily healthy snack as part of the council’s commitment to promoting balanced eating habits. The programme is free for families, although places are limited.