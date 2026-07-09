Torrevieja Awards €10.37 Million Contract for Alto de la Casilla Urban Park





Torrevieja Council has awarded the contract for the construction of the new Alto de la Casilla Urban Park, one of the municipality’s most significant green infrastructure projects, with an investment of €10.37 million, including VAT.

The contract has been awarded to the joint venture ABALA Infraestructuras S.L. and ORTHEM Servicios y Actuaciones Ambientales S.A.U., which achieved the highest overall score in the tender process, with 97.49 points. A total of 13 companies and joint ventures submitted bids for the project, which was assessed on both technical and economic criteria. The winning offer included a 13% reduction on the initial tender budget, representing a saving of around €1.55 million.

Following the award, Torrevieja Council expects work to begin during August. The project has an estimated completion period of eight months from the signing of the site commencement document, meaning the park could be finished by spring 2027 if the planned timetable is met.

The future park is intended to become a major urban green space for leisure, sport, family use and social activity. The council says the project will help create a more sustainable, accessible and family-friendly city.

The winning bid includes all optional improvements requested by the council at no additional cost to the local administration. These include an extra 810 square metres of organically designed pergolas, which will provide shaded areas throughout the park and improve comfort for users during the hottest months.

The project will also include a new inclusive children’s play area with seven certified play elements designed for children of all abilities. These will include themed features such as a lighthouse with netting, a hammock arch, a locomotive, a small transatlantic boat and a starfish slide.

The additional improvements are valued at €267,350, including €238,950 for pergolas and €28,400 for inclusive play equipment.

The council said the award marks another step towards creating high-quality public spaces and turning Alto de la Casilla into one of Torrevieja’s major green lungs.