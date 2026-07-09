WHEN MONEY OWNS THE AGENDA, DEMOCRACY BECOMES THE LOSER





“There are nowhere in Spain so many former mayors that are condemned for corruption.”

I said those words during a television interview two years ago.

Sadly, very little has changed.

Perhaps the greatest illusion in modern democracy is that governments shape the future.

Increasingly, they don’t.

Money does.

Not always through brown envelopes or secret bank accounts. That is yesterday’s corruption.

Today’s corruption is often perfectly legal.

It arrives wearing expensive suits.

It hides behind lobbying, consultancy contracts, planning decisions, procurement, public-private partnerships, political donations, revolving doors and privileged access.

The law may remain intact.

Public trust does not.

Across Europe, ordinary citizens are beginning to ask a question that should concern every democracy:

Who really writes public policy?

The voters…

Or those wealthy enough to influence it?

When billion-euro corporations, major developers, investment funds and organised lobbying groups enjoy direct access to political decision-makers while ordinary residents struggle to have their emails answered, democracy no longer feels equal.

It begins to resemble a marketplace.

Influence is traded.

Access is purchased.

Priorities quietly shift.

The public interest slowly becomes secondary.

Orihuela knows better than most how political scandal damages an entire municipality.

For years the town has appeared in headlines associated with investigations, prosecutions, allegations and convictions.

Every new scandal chips away at something far more valuable than political reputations.

It destroys confidence.

Not simply in politicians.

In democracy itself.

Because every scandal leaves residents asking the same question:

“Who is really being served?”

Certainly not the pensioner waiting months for basic services.

Not the family paying ever higher taxes.

Not the business owner navigating endless bureaucracy.

Not the residents watching roads deteriorate while promises multiply.

The true victims of corruption are rarely the politicians.

They are the people who simply expect honest government.

And corruption is only part of the problem.

Even where no criminal offence exists, money still shapes outcomes.

Money decides whose voices receive meetings.

Money determines which projects suddenly become “strategic priorities.”

Money influences legislation.

Money affects regulation.

Money opens doors that remain firmly closed to ordinary citizens.

Governments may technically write laws.

But wealth increasingly writes the agenda.

That should concern every democracy.

Because democracy was never designed to give greater influence to those with greater resources.

It was built upon one simple principle.

Every citizen matters equally.

The moment financial power begins outweighing democratic power, that principle starts to collapse.

Transparency alone is no longer enough.

Neither are ethics committees.

Nor carefully worded declarations of interest.

Democracy survives only when power knows it is constantly being scrutinised.

That requires independent journalism.

Independent courts.

Independent investigators.

An active opposition.

And citizens prepared to ask difficult questions regardless of which political party occupies the town hall.

This is not an attack on every politician.

Far from it.

Most enter public service wanting to improve their communities.

But good intentions are meaningless without systems capable of resisting influence.

Without accountability, temptation grows.

Without scrutiny, abuse flourishes.

Without transparency, trust disappears.

The interview I gave two years ago was never about attacking individuals.

It was about exposing a system that too often allows money to speak louder than voters.

That warning remains just as relevant today.

Perhaps even more so.

Because history teaches us one uncomfortable truth.

Democracy rarely disappears overnight.

It erodes gradually.

One favour.

One contract.

One planning decision.

One ignored resident.

One powerful donor.

One compromised institution at a time.

Governments will always claim they govern.

But unless citizens remain vigilant, there is a real danger that wealth—not democracy—will continue deciding whose interests come first.

And when money owns the agenda…

It is ordinary people who always pay the price.