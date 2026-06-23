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Home Spain Community of Valencia Sueña Torrevieja Calls for Urgent Action Over ‘Collapsed’ Immigration Office

Sueña Torrevieja Calls for Urgent Action Over ‘Collapsed’ Immigration Office

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Spokesman Pablo Samper said the office serves a city of more than 100,000 residents, with numbers rising significantly during much of the year due to tourism and temporary residents, yet resources have failed to keep pace.
Spokesman Pablo Samper said the office serves a city of more than 100,000 residents, with numbers rising significantly during much of the year due to tourism and temporary residents, yet resources have failed to keep pace.

Sueña Torrevieja has called on the Spanish Government and the Interior Ministry to urgently reinforce the National Police Immigration and Documentation Office in Torrevieja, warning that the service is overwhelmed and no longer able to meet demand.

The party will present a motion at the next plenary session demanding more staff, the immediate filling of vacancies and improved facilities for a department it says is suffering from years of underinvestment and poor planning.

Spokesman Pablo Samper said the office serves a city of more than 100,000 residents, with numbers rising significantly during much of the year due to tourism and temporary residents, yet resources have failed to keep pace.

He said the situation had become a chronic problem affecting both residents and staff, with shortages of personnel, lack of space and inadequate infrastructure.

Sueña is also urging the council to work with the Government Sub-delegation and the police to help find practical solutions, including the possible provision of a municipal building to expand the service.

Samper said Torrevieja needed a permanent response that reflected its large foreign population and growing administrative workload, adding that the city deserved an immigration and documentation service “tailored to its real needs.”

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