Torrevieja Municipal Theatre Celebrates 20 Years as the City’s Cultural Heart





Torrevieja Municipal Theatre is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a special programme of guided tours, staged readings and a retrospective exhibition.

The theatre opened on June 28, 2006, and has since welcomed more than 600,000 spectators, hosted over 1,500 performances—including more than 30 musicals—and involved more than 50 local cultural and musical organisations.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón described the venue as a place of creativity, community and shared cultural life, saying it had played a central role in Torrevieja’s development over the past two decades.

The anniversary programme, held under the slogan “20 years sharing culture, making the heart of Torrevieja beat,” will give visitors the opportunity to explore normally restricted areas, including dressing rooms, technical spaces and backstage facilities.

The guided tours will be led by theatre staff, who will share stories and memories from the venue’s history. Students from the Municipal Theatre School will also perform staged readings during the visits.

Tours will take place on June 25, 27 and 28, with sessions at 6pm and 7pm. Advance booking is required through Cultura Torrevieja or the theatre box office.

A retrospective exhibition featuring posters from major productions and events will also be displayed in the theatre foyer from June 25 to July 18.

The council said the celebrations would honour the artists, technicians, employees, associations and audiences who have helped establish the theatre as one of Torrevieja’s most important cultural landmarks.