Scrapping Schengen’s 90-Day Rule Could Trigger Surge in Spanish Property Demand, Experts Say





A petition is calling on the UK Government to negotiate a bilateral agreement allowing British citizens to spend longer periods in Spain without applying for residency or a long-stay visa.

Relaxing or abolishing the Schengen 90-in-180-day rule could lead to a sharp increase in demand for Spanish property, according to real-estate experts consulted by Bulletin Online.

Since Brexit, British citizens who are not resident in Spain have generally been limited to spending no more than 90 days within any rolling 180-day period across the entire Schengen area.

Property professionals say the restriction has discouraged some British retirees, second-home owners and long-stay visitors from buying homes in Spain because they cannot use them for extended periods without obtaining residency or an appropriate visa.

Estate agents, business groups and some local authorities have increasingly called for the rules to be relaxed, arguing that the current limit is costing Spanish communities revenue from property purchases, household spending, tourism and local services.

Experts believe that any change would release substantial pent-up demand, particularly among British buyers who previously spent several months of the year in Spain.

Coastal property markets likely to benefit most

The impact would not be evenly distributed across the country.

Any increase in demand would probably be strongest in areas with large expatriate populations and well-established second-home markets, including the Costa Blanca, Costa del Sol and Balearic Islands.

Inland provinces and destinations less dependent on foreign property buyers would be expected to experience a smaller effect.

The removal or extension of the 90-day limit could also change how overseas-owned properties are used. Rather than operating primarily as short-term holiday homes, more properties could become private residences occupied for several months each year.

Supporters say this would bring greater year-round spending to restaurants, shops, tradespeople and other local businesses.

However, an increase in second-home demand could also intensify pressure on housing supply and affordability in areas where local residents already face shortages of long-term rental accommodation.

Petition calls for UK-Spain agreement

A petition has now been launched urging the UK Government to negotiate a bilateral agreement with Spain that would allow British citizens to stay for longer than 90 days without having to become residents or complete what organisers describe as complex visa procedures.

The petition argues that the post-Brexit rules have had a particular impact on retirees, second-home owners, remote workers, long-stay tourists and families with close ties to Spain.

It states that Spain remains one of the most popular destinations for British citizens and that many contribute significantly to local economies through tourism, property ownership and everyday spending.

Campaigners are calling for a reciprocal agreement similar to arrangements available between some countries.

Any bilateral deal would have to comply with Spanish, EU and Schengen legislation. It would also need to distinguish between permission to remain in Spain and the separate 90-day limit applying to travel within the rest of the Schengen area.

No automatic right from property ownership

Owning a property in Spain does not currently give a non-EU citizen an automatic right to remain in the country for longer than the permitted short-stay period.

British homeowners wishing to spend more than 90 days at a time in Spain generally need to qualify for an appropriate visa or obtain legal residency.

The 90-day allowance also applies across the Schengen zone as a whole, rather than separately in each participating country. Time spent in France, Portugal or another Schengen state therefore counts towards the same limit.

Until a formal agreement or legislative change is introduced, British visitors must continue to comply with the existing 90-in-180-day rule.

Sign the UK Petition Here