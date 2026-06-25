



One suspect has been arrested and another placed under investigation in connection with vehicle theft, burglary, theft from vehicles and fraud. Officers recovered two stolen vehicles and other property, while €3,000 in counterfeit cash was seized during the arrest.

MURCIA, Spain — June 25, 2026

The Civil Guard has solved a series of 12 property crimes committed in Cabo de Palos and El Algar, identifying two alleged offenders following an investigation along the Cartagena coastline.

Operation Chichar resulted in the arrest of the principal suspect and the formal investigation of an alleged accomplice. The pair are suspected of offences including vehicle theft, burglary, larceny, theft from vehicles and fraud.

The investigation began after Civil Guard public-safety officers detected an increase in property crime in El Algar and Cabo de Palos, causing concern among local residents.

Officers conducted detailed crime-scene examinations and other inquiries to establish how the offences were being carried out and identify those responsible. Preventive patrols were also deployed to deter further crimes.

During one operation, officers spotted a stolen van being refuelled. The vehicle had previously been reported stolen in Pilar de la Horadada, in Alicante province.

Surveillance of the van led investigators to a communal garage in Cabo de Palos. Officers later established that the principal suspect had also allegedly stolen a motorcycle.

Investigators said the main suspect travelled frequently between several communities in the Mar Menor area and allegedly committed crimes compulsively. He is accused of breaking into five vehicles in El Algar during a single night.

According to the Civil Guard, the suspect gained access to vehicles by smashing windows before stealing items that could be sold on the black market.

He was allegedly assisted by other people, including the second suspect, who is accused of helping to commit the offences or providing him with shelter.

As the investigation progressed, officers closed in on the principal suspect. Authorities described him as difficult to locate because of his extensive criminal record. He was also wanted under a separate court-issued arrest warrant.

One of the latest offences attributed to the suspect was the theft of a petrol station’s daily takings in the Cartagena municipality.

Investigators believe two people took part in the incident. One allegedly distracted the employee while the other removed all the cash from the register.

After gathering sufficient evidence, the Civil Guard launched an operation to locate the main suspect. He was subsequently arrested, while his alleged accomplice was placed under investigation.

During Operation Chichar, officers recovered the stolen van and motorcycle, both of which have been returned to their owners.

Other property linked to the solved crimes was also recovered, including cash and Spanish lottery tickets.

At the time of the arrest, officers seized €3,000 in counterfeit banknotes allegedly found in the suspect’s possession.