Cambiemos Orihuela Wants Urgent Update to Municipal Noise Pollution Rules





The political group is calling for modern regulations covering fireworks, public celebrations and noise mapping, together with stronger enforcement resources.

Cambiemos Orihuela has called on the council to urgently update the municipality’s noise pollution ordinance, arguing that the current rules no longer reflect the problems faced by residents.

The group has submitted a motion proposing specific measures covering fireworks, festivals, concerts and other public events, as well as the preparation of official noise maps and action plans required under European and Spanish legislation.

Cambiemos said it first called for the ordinance to be revised in 2021 and repeated the request in 2025 after the local government failed to make progress.

More than four years later, Orihuela still lacks updated regulations and key planning tools such as strategic noise maps and corresponding action plans, the group said.

Calls for tighter controls on fireworks

One of the main proposals is the introduction of specific rules governing the use of pyrotechnics.

Cambiemos wants residents to receive advance notice of planned firework displays, together with clear limits on when, where and under what conditions pyrotechnic materials may be used.

The group said traditional celebrations must be balanced against the wellbeing of the wider community, particularly older people, children, people with autism spectrum conditions or other additional needs, and domestic animals affected by sudden and intense noise.

It is not seeking to prohibit fireworks or public festivities, the group said, but wants organisers and authorities to reduce avoidable disruption.

Festivals must respect residents’ right to rest

The motion also proposes measures to regulate noise generated by Moors and Christians celebrations, open-air dances, concerts, music events and other activities involving amplified sound systems in public spaces.

Cambiemos said such events should be allowed to take place normally, but argued that sound levels should not be so high that they cause homes to vibrate, prevent residents from sleeping or force people to leave their properties temporarily.

The group said a clearer framework would allow cultural and festive activities to continue while protecting residents’ health and quality of life.

Noise maps and action plans requested

Cambiemos also wants Orihuela to comply fully with European and national noise pollution requirements by producing municipal noise maps and related action plans.

These tools would help identify the main sources of excessive noise, define areas experiencing acoustic saturation and support policies aimed at preventing and reducing noise pollution.

The group said many other cities already use such systems to guide planning, traffic management, event regulation and enforcement.

Without reliable data, it argued, the council cannot properly identify the most affected neighbourhoods or introduce effective measures.

More staff and technical resources needed

The motion also calls for municipal services to receive sufficient staff, equipment and technical support to enforce any new ordinance.

Cambiemos warned that modernising the rules would achieve little unless the council could inspect premises and events, monitor noise levels and act when breaches occur.

A new ordinance without adequate enforcement resources, it said, risked becoming little more than a declaration of intent.

The group insisted that its proposals were not intended to restrict local traditions or popular celebrations.

Instead, it said Orihuela needed clear and modern regulations capable of balancing leisure, culture and tradition with residents’ rights to rest, good health and an acceptable quality of life.