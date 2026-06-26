954-Home Mil Palmeras Development Scheme Returns After 20 Years





The Valencian Regional Government has cleared a major environmental hurdle for a proposed development of 954 homes in Mil Palmeras, bringing one of Orihuela Costa’s longest-running urban projects a significant step closer to approval.

The Generalitat has issued a favourable Strategic Environmental and Territorial Declaration for the Partial Plan covering sector B-1a. However, the decision comes with strict conditions, including the protection of endangered plant life, improvements to access from the N-332 and the completion of outstanding planning procedures.

The project has been under consideration for almost two decades and still requires further approvals before construction can begin.

The 159,074-square-metre site covers the remaining undeveloped section of the former B-1 sector in Mil Palmeras. It is bordered by the N-332, the Rubio ravine, the municipality of Pilar de la Horadada and the existing residential area.

Plans include housing, educational facilities, green areas, parking spaces and a new main access road from Avenida Miguel de Cervantes.

Under the final zoning proposal, buildings could reach up to ten storeys, compared with the four-storey limit originally envisaged. The resolution states that the change would release more land for public open spaces without increasing the sector’s total permitted building capacity.

Thirty per cent of the residential allocation must be reserved for protected or subsidised housing.

Protected Plant Species Forces Changes

One of the most significant issues affecting the development has been the presence of Helianthemum caput-felis, commonly known as the cat’s head rockrose, which is classified as a vulnerable species.

Environmental reports found more than 2,100 specimens on the site, making it the second-largest known population of the plant in the Valencian Community.

The development plan was therefore revised in late 2025 to expand the proposed green areas and protect the plants in their natural habitat.

The Generalitat’s resolution requires the affected land to remain free from development and to be protected both during construction and after the development is completed.

N-332 Access Remains Unresolved

The favourable environmental declaration does not amount to final approval.

The project remains dependent on the approval of Amendment 68 to Orihuela’s General Urban Development Plan, which is still outstanding.

There are also unresolved concerns over access to the site from the N-332.

The Directorate General of Highways has maintained an unfavourable assessment, concluding that the proposed access arrangements are inadequate. Its report raises concerns about road safety, increased traffic levels and noise pollution.

Developers must submit a revised access proposal, an updated traffic study and measures to reduce noise before the planning process can move forward.

Water Supply Considered Sufficient

The Segura River Basin Authority has issued a favourable report confirming that sufficient water resources should be available to supply the development, subject to compliance with a series of technical conditions.

The Valencian wastewater authority, EPSAR, has also concluded that sewage treatment would be viable, although it has imposed 13 conditions that must be met.

Other reports covering cultural heritage, tourism, livestock routes and agriculture were favourable.

The resolution also contains recommendations on sustainable transport, the continuation of cycling routes, climate-change adaptation and improved integration of the development into the surrounding landscape.

The environmental declaration represents one of the most important milestones reached by the Mil Palmeras project following years of amendments, technical reports and two periods of public consultation.

Nevertheless, several planning, highways and infrastructure requirements must still be resolved before final approval can be granted and building work can begin.