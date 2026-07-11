ADAPT Panto Preparations? Oh Yes They Are!





While others are sunning themselves on the beach, gracing the sides of swimming pools or hiding away in air-conditioned rooms, the members of the ADAPT Theatre Group are getting ourselves into gear to prepare for this year’s amazing bilingual pantomime “Aladdin”.

As anyone who has worked in theatre knows, there is so much more to do behind the scenes than simply turn up on the day and act! As the group now has the use of the new Teatro Geli Albaladejo in San Pedro del Pinatar we have “upped our game” as well to include all manner of special effects to enhance the experience for our audiences.

The first job though, of course, is to meet together for a read-through of the original script, for each actor to learn about their role, to be measured up for costumes, welcome newcomers and generally enjoy the great atmosphere we have as a theatre group.

Once the summer heat has died down a little we will start our rehearsals ready for another fantastic show on 27th and 28th November. Over the 15 years we have been putting on our pantomimes in San Pedro we have gained a faithful following of both English speaking and local Spanish families and have an excellent relationship with the town.

Our dance group comes from a local primary school and the money raised goes to local charities.

Watch this space for more information over the coming months and be prepared for a great time at the end of November!