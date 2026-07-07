Burnham Backs State Pension Triple Lock as Leadership Race Heats Up





Andy Burnham has confirmed that he would maintain the State Pension triple lock if he becomes Prime Minister, insisting that Labour’s manifesto promise to pensioners must be honoured.

The Makerfield MP, widely seen as the likely successor to Sir Keir Starmer, made the commitment during a Reddit “Ask Me Anything” question-and-answer session, where he was pressed on pensions, tax, electoral reform and whether he would call an early general election.

Asked directly whether he would keep the triple lock, Burnham said there was “a lot of debate” around the policy but added that it was important for Labour to stand by the commitment made to voters.

The triple lock guarantees that the State Pension rises each April by whichever is highest: average earnings growth, inflation, or 2.5%. It was introduced to protect pensioners from seeing the value of their income eroded by rising living costs.

In April 2026, the State Pension increased by 4.8%, in line with wage growth, while most working-age benefits rose by 3.8%, reflecting inflation. The increase has provided a welcome boost for millions of pensioners, but it has also intensified debate over whether the policy is affordable in the long term.

Critics argue that the triple lock places growing pressure on public finances and can be unfair to younger taxpayers, particularly at a time when the government is under pressure to fund public services, welfare reform and defence. Supporters say the policy remains essential for pensioners who rely heavily, or entirely, on the State Pension to meet day-to-day living costs.

The issue has become one of the most politically sensitive questions facing the likely next Labour leader. Calls for reform have grown louder, with some economists and public finance experts warning that the triple lock makes future pension spending harder to predict.

However, Burnham’s comments suggest that, at least for now, Labour is not preparing to abandon the pledge. His position will reassure many older voters, including British pensioners living overseas, while frustrating those who believe the system needs urgent reform.

During the same online session, Burnham also restated his support for electoral reform and suggested he would seek to persuade Labour to include a commitment to changing the voting system in a future manifesto.

He also indicated that he would continue Britain’s strong support for Ukraine and pursue closer relations with the European Union, while saying there may still be room for tax changes that do not breach Labour’s promise not to raise income tax, National Insurance or VAT for working people.

For pensioners, however, the clearest message was on the triple lock: under a Burnham premiership, the policy looks set to stay.