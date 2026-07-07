Residents Raise Concerns Over Proposed Retirement Resort in Hondón de los Frailes





Residents in Hondón de los Frailes have raised concerns over a proposed large-scale resort development aimed at retired foreign residents, following the first public presentation of the project at a village meeting on June 26.

According to information shared locally, the project would involve the construction of around 500 flats or houses in a Japanese-style resort setting, with extensive tree planting, landscaped areas and water features. The proposal is also understood to include plans to water the trees using underground water sources and to generate energy through a biomass system.

However, the scheme has prompted strong opposition from residents, many of whom say they were unaware of the scale of the proposal until the recent meeting. They argue that no proper public consultation has yet taken place and claim that residents have not been given sufficient access to plans, drawings or technical documents at the Town Hall.

Some residents have also questioned whether higher authorities had already been informed of, or had given support to, the project before local people were properly consulted. They say any major development of this size should be subject to full transparency, public scrutiny and environmental assessment before any decision is taken.

The proposed resort has raised particular concern because of the area’s existing water problems. Residents say the village already suffers from low water pressure, limited supply and a lack of agricultural water for drip irrigation. They fear that a development of this scale, with hundreds of homes, landscaped gardens, trees and water features, could place further pressure on already fragile resources.

There are also environmental concerns over the possible use of underground aquifers. Local residents claim that the water table has dropped significantly and that remaining groundwater is increasingly saline. They argue that relying on subterranean water sources for a large resort would be unsustainable and could worsen existing shortages.

The proposed use of biomass energy has also been questioned. Opponents say biomass plants require regular deliveries of material to burn and could increase traffic, emissions and pollution in an area valued for its peace, rural character and natural surroundings.

Many people who live in and around Hondón de los Frailes say they chose the area because of its quiet village atmosphere, open countryside and slower pace of life. They fear that a major resort development would permanently alter the character of the municipality and put pressure on roads, water, services and the local environment.

Residents are now calling for the project to be halted until full details are made public. They want clear information on land ownership, water use, energy production, environmental impact, planning permissions and any agreements already made between developers and public authorities.

Those opposing the scheme say they have contacted several institutions, including the Defensor del Pueblo, Alicante Provincial Government, the Valencian regional government and the office of Spain’s Prime Minister, asking for the project to be reviewed.

At this stage, residents say their main demand is simple: no major development should proceed without full public consultation, proper environmental guarantees and the clear consent of the local community.

The project has not yet been fully explained in public, and residents are now awaiting further clarification from the Town Hall and relevant authorities.