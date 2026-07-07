Residents Warned Council Of Dangerous Ravines Days Before Latest Orihuela Costa Fire





Residents in Orihuela Costa had warned authorities about the dangerous state of local ravines, pinewoods and overgrown public areas less than two weeks before the latest fire broke out near residential zones.

On June 24, the Costa Campoamor Residents Association formally requested an urgent meeting with Orihuela Costa councillor Manuel Mestre to demand tougher action on the cleaning and maintenance of pine forests, dry riverbeds, gardens and undeveloped land close to homes.

Just 12 days later, flames swept through a pine forest area close to residential properties and Villamartín golf course, with some residents reportedly choosing to leave their homes voluntarily as a precaution. The fire, which reached several metres in height, has once again raised serious concerns about the condition of ravines and green areas across the coast.

Nine teams of firefighters attended the blaze in Orihuela Costa last weekend

Orihuela Costa has suffered a series of fires between May and July over the last three years. In June 2023, a fire broke out in the Nacimiento river ravine. A year later, more than 12 hectares burned between Campoamor and Las Ramblas. In May 2025, another fire affected five homes. Now, the latest incident has renewed warnings that the area remains dangerously exposed.

Residents say the problem is not simply bad luck, but the result of a long-standing failure to properly maintain dry riverbeds, pinewoods and public land. In many parts of Orihuela Costa, unmanaged vegetation, dry branches, fallen trees and dense undergrowth sit close to streets, housing complexes and private plots. During the summer, this creates ideal fuel for fast-moving fires.

The situation is made worse by the fact that the coast contains many undeveloped plots and protected natural spaces embedded between residential areas. Ravines such as the Nacimiento River and Barranco Rubio run through urban zones, where residents say maintenance has been inadequate for years.

In its letter to Councillor Mestre, the Costa Campoamor Residents Association called for the regular cleaning of the channels and banks of the two ravines that cross Dehesa de Campoamor, from the national road down to their mouths. The association argued that these sections fall under municipal responsibility where they pass through urban areas.

The group warned that the continued lack of maintenance could have “very serious consequences” for both property and public safety. It highlighted not only the risk of wildfire, but also flooding during heavy rain, blocked runoff routes, damaged infrastructure, rats, insects and bad smells.

The association said the state of the area reflects a wider pattern of neglect affecting Campoamor and Orihuela Costa. It criticised the lack of visible progress after three years of the current coalition government, saying residents continue to face deficiencies in infrastructure, public services and basic maintenance.

The letter demanded urgent preventive work in the pine forest, ravines and gardens of local urbanisations, including the removal of fallen trees, dry branches and accumulated brush. It also called for improvements to fire protection systems to ensure a faster and more effective response in the event of emergencies.

The latest fire has also revived calls for Orihuela Costa to have dedicated forest firefighting resources closer to the coast. Emergency response currently depends heavily on resources from other municipalities, including Torrevieja, Almoradí and Orihuela city, in some cases more than 30 kilometres away.

Hours before Sunday’s blaze, a car had caught fire at the AP-7 toll plaza in La Zenia. Although emergency services acted quickly and prevented more serious damage, the incident added to the growing sense of concern among residents.

For local associations, the message is clear: Orihuela Costa’s ravines and green zones cannot continue to be ignored until flames are already threatening homes. They argue that prevention, regular cleaning and proper maintenance must become priorities before another summer fire puts lives and properties at risk.