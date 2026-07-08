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Home Province of Alicante Costa Blanca Police Move Quickly After Violent Robbery at Orihuela Shopping Centre

Police Move Quickly After Violent Robbery at Orihuela Shopping Centre

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Staff Reporter
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Close coordination between Orihuela Local Police and the National Police has helped solve a violent robbery committed in the early hours of 3 July at a restaurant in the Ociopía shopping centre.
Close coordination between Orihuela Local Police and the National Police has helped solve a violent robbery committed in the early hours of 3 July at a restaurant in the Ociopía shopping centre.

Close coordination between Orihuela Local Police and the National Police has helped solve a violent robbery committed in the early hours of 3 July at a restaurant in the Ociopía shopping centre.

The incident began when a call was made to the 112 emergency service reporting a violent robbery at a restaurant in the complex. Officers attended the scene and took statements from staff, who were able to provide a physical description of the alleged offender, including details of his clothing.

The investigation progressed quickly thanks to CCTV images supplied by both the restaurant and the shopping centre’s security service. The footage showed the suspect with his face uncovered after he had allegedly spent time loitering near the premises before the robbery took place.

After reviewing the images, officers from Orihuela Local Police immediately recognised the individual and provided his identity and address. This allowed the investigation to be directed quickly and enabled the National Police to continue the necessary inquiries in coordination with local officers.

Officers from both police forces then went to the suspect’s home as part of the search and identification process. The alleged offender was subsequently placed at the disposal of police for the continuation of proceedings.

Authorities say the suspect was also allegedly linked to other similar violent robberies committed on the same day.

The swift response and cooperation between Orihuela Local Police and the National Police allowed the case to be clarified within a short period of time.

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