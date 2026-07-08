City Centre Blow as Orihuela Museums Shut During Key Summer Hours





Cambiemos Orihuela has criticised the decision to close the city’s museums and cultural spaces during summer afternoons and on Sundays, describing the move as damaging for residents, tourists, local businesses and the hospitality sector.

The municipal group says the measure is counterproductive at a time when Orihuela should be encouraging visitors to discover its historic and cultural heritage. Instead, they argue, the closures risk projecting the image of a “dead city” with little to offer either residents or day-trippers, particularly those who may wish to visit on Sundays.

The party has also condemned the closure of the María Moliner Municipal Public Library during afternoons in August. Spokeswoman and councillor Leticia Pertegal said many people remain in Orihuela during the summer and need cultural and leisure alternatives, especially during periods of extreme heat.

She said the library closure particularly affects families who used it as an affordable, air-conditioned place to spend time with children, read stories and enjoy a cultural activity during the hottest part of the day.

Cambiemos Orihuela also warned that the decision means the city is missing an opportunity to attract tourists staying in nearby coastal areas, who could otherwise visit Orihuela’s museums and heritage sites in the afternoons or on Sundays.

According to the group, the policy will further isolate Orihuela from regional and national cultural circuits and contribute to the decline of the historic city centre.

They added that the closures will also harm the remaining local shops, bars and restaurants, reducing footfall and causing further damage to the city’s fragile small-business economy.