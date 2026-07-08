Drug Den Dismantled in Abarán After Police Uncover 24-Hour Sales Point





The Guardia Civil and Abarán Local Police have dismantled an active street-level drug sales point operating from a house in the town centre.

The operation, named ‘Banias’, led to the arrest of two people, described as a father and son, on suspicion of belonging to a criminal group, drug trafficking and illegally tapping electricity and water supplies.

During the search of the property, officers seized around 100 doses of cocaine, as well as hashish and marijuana prepared for distribution. Police also found weighing and packaging equipment, cutting materials and cash in small-denomination notes.

The investigation began earlier this year after Guardia Civil officers received information from local residents suggesting that a property in Abarán was being used to sell drugs. Investigators later confirmed that the same house had already been searched months earlier in connection with an indoor marijuana plantation.

Surveillance revealed a constant flow of short visits to the property at all hours of the day, mainly from habitual drug users from Abarán and nearby towns. Officers said the drug outlet appeared to operate every day of the week without interruption.

Police also discovered that minors were living in the property. According to investigators, the father allegedly left the house at times and placed his underage son in charge of the drug sales point, while another minor was also present in the home.

Following the arrests, officers confirmed that the house had illegal connections to both the electricity grid and the drinking water supply.

The Guardia Civil said the investigation remains open and further arrests or action have not been ruled out.