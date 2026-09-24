



Police say the suspects failed to enter a mobile phone repair shop before breaking into a vape store at a shopping centre. One of those arrested is a minor.

National Police and Orihuela Local Police have arrested three people, including a minor, following an attempted break-in at a mobile phone repair shop and a theft from a vape store.

Police were first alerted to three people allegedly using a crowbar to force open the door of the phone shop. Officers found damage to the entrance but confirmed that nobody had gained entry. Searches of the surrounding area failed to locate the suspects.

Shortly afterwards, a shopping centre security guard reported that three people had climbed over an entrance gate and entered the premises. According to police, they broke display cases at a vape shop and took a number of items before leaving.

The guard gave officers descriptions of the suspects. During a search nearby, National Police officers spotted three people in a park who allegedly tried to hide when they saw the patrol. Officers said they matched the descriptions and found goods believed to have been taken from the vape shop, along with tools suspected of having been used in the break-ins.

All three were arrested on suspicion of burglary. The shop owner subsequently identified the recovered goods, which were returned.

The two adult suspects were brought before the duty court in Orihuela. The case involving the minor was referred to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office in Alicante.