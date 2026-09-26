



Almoradí recorded a sharp rise in reported offences, while Torrevieja’s overall total fell despite three recorded homicides.

Reported sexual offences in Orihuela rose by 58.8% in the first half of 2026, even as the municipality’s overall crime total fell, according to figures from Spain’s Ministry of the Interior.

Police recorded 27 offences against sexual freedom between January and June, compared with 17 in the same period last year. Sexual assaults involving penetration rose from one to six, while other sexual offences increased from 16 to 21.

Across all categories, Orihuela recorded 2,282 offences, down 7% from 2,454. Burglaries and other break-ins fell from 369 to 215, vehicle thefts from 58 to 27, and attempted homicides from four to one. Computer fraud moved in the opposite direction, rising from 271 to 294 cases. Recorded drug-trafficking offences increased from 21 to 29, a rise of 38.1%.

The Ministry says increases in recorded sexual offences may partly reflect a greater willingness among victims to report them. The figures alone cannot establish how much of Orihuela’s increase is attributable to reporting or to a change in the number of offences committed. Nationally, recorded sexual offences rose by 4% over the same period.

Torrevieja recorded fewer offences overall, but more homicides. Its total fell by 9.4%, from 4,822 to 4,370. Thefts dropped from 1,337 to 1,198, while robberies involving violence or intimidation fell from 153 to 127.

Police nevertheless recorded three completed homicides, compared with none in the first half of 2025. Attempted homicides remained at two, one kidnapping was recorded, and sexual assaults involving penetration rose from 11 to 14. Computer fraud increased from 412 to 429 cases.

Almoradí saw the steepest overall rise among the four municipalities: offences increased by 27.6%, from 514 to 656. Thefts climbed from 89 to 147, serious and less serious assaults and group fights from eight to 18, and cybercrime from 70 to 90 cases. Four sexual assaults involving penetration were recorded, compared with none a year earlier. Vox councillor María González has called on the PP-led council to explain the increase and set out measures to address it.

In Pilar de la Horadada, the overall total edged down 1.4%, from 766 to 755. Recorded sexual offences fell from nine to five, and burglaries at homes from 71 to 48. Thefts rose from 170 to 196, however, while computer fraud increased from 107 to 131 cases.

The Ministry’s figures cover offences recorded by police during the first six months of each year and remain provisional.