Major €1.154 Billion Upgrade Planned for Alicante-Elche Airport





Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport is preparing for a major transformation as part of a €1.154 billion investment programme aimed at expanding capacity, improving passenger facilities and strengthening transport links to one of Spain’s busiest tourist gateways.

The project comes as the airport continues to experience strong growth, driven by rising demand from both international visitors and domestic passengers. The airport already handles around 20 million passengers a year and is one of the most important air links for the Costa Blanca and the wider Valencian Community.

The investment will be delivered in phases, with more than €450 million expected between 2027 and 2031 and the remainder scheduled for the following investment period. The works will focus on expanding the terminal, improving passenger flow and adapting the airport to future demand.

Plans include extending the terminal to the north, creating a new departure pier for non-Schengen flights, adding more airbridges and reorganising key aviation areas. Parking facilities are also set to be expanded, while taxi and bus drop-off zones and airport access roads will be redesigned to cope with increasing traffic.

The improvements are also expected to enhance the passenger experience, with upgraded security areas, better circulation inside the terminal and more efficient airport operations.

Tourism and business leaders have welcomed the planned investment, but renewed calls have also been made for better rail connections to the airport. At present, millions of passengers rely heavily on road access, which many local representatives say is no longer sufficient for the airport’s growing role.

Once completed, the expansion is expected to reinforce Alicante-Elche Airport’s position as a key gateway for tourism, business and residential travel, while supporting the continued growth of the Costa Blanca economy.