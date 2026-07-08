Guardia Civil Targets Jet Skis and Illegal Anchoring in Tabarca Summer Security Operation





The Guardia Civil has stepped up security and environmental surveillance on Tabarca as part of a special summer operation aimed at protecting visitors and preserving the island’s marine reserve.

The operation, which will remain active until 15 September, focuses particularly on offences involving jet skis and illegal anchoring in protected areas. Officers say jet skis are a recurring concern because some users fail to respect bathing zones or lack the correct documentation.

The security plan was presented on the island by the head of the Guardia Civil in Alicante, Colonel Francisco Poyato, alongside Government Subdelegate Manuel Pineda, Alicante Councillor for Citizen Security Julio Calero and Guardia Civil Operations Chief Lieutenant Colonel Antonio Darder.

Tabarca, the only inhabited island in the Valencian Community, has just 65 registered residents but can receive around 3,000 visitors a day in summer, rising to as many as 5,000 at weekends in August. Authorities say this sharp seasonal increase makes extra security and emergency resources essential.

The deployment includes daily Guardia Civil presence on land and at sea, with officers from Citizen Security units, USECIC teams from Alicante and Torrevieja, the Underwater Activities Group, the Provincial Maritime Service and SEPRONA, the nature protection unit. Alicante Local Police are also involved, with two officers on duty daily and up to four at weekends.

Their duties include crime prevention, protection of residents’ and visitors’ belongings, emergency response, maritime traffic control, supervision of recreational and underwater activities, and enforcement of anchoring rules within the marine reserve.

Government Subdelegate Manuel Pineda urged visitors to respect Tabarca “as if it were their own living room,” stressing the need to balance tourism with safety and environmental conservation.

The Guardia Civil also advises visitors to plan ahead, bring water and sun protection, identify security and medical assistance points on arrival, keep personal belongings secure and follow instructions from officers and information panels.