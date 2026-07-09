Torrevieja Police Step Up Action in La Mata Against Illegal Sale of Counterfeit Goods





Torrevieja Local Police carried out a fresh surveillance and enforcement operation last night on the Paseo de La Mata as part of their ongoing campaign against the illegal sale of counterfeit goods.

The operation focused specifically on the pedestrian walkway, an area often used by unauthorised street sellers to display and sell imitation products to residents and visitors. Officers moved in as part of a wider effort to tackle the informal trade in counterfeit items, which not only breaches commercial and intellectual property regulations but can also pose risks to consumers.

During the intervention, police seized a range of goods believed to be counterfeit and which failed to comply with the safety standards and requirements established by the European Union. Such products are often sold without quality controls, guarantees, traceability, or the required checks that legitimate businesses must follow before placing items on the market.

The seized articles are now being held in the custody of Torrevieja Local Police. They will remain there until the appropriate administrative procedures are completed, after which they are expected to be destroyed in accordance with current regulations.

Local authorities say these operations are intended to protect consumers, safeguard public safety, and support legally established businesses that comply with tax, labour, commercial, and safety obligations. The illegal sale of counterfeit goods also damages legitimate traders, particularly those operating in tourist areas, where authorised businesses face unfair competition from street sellers offering imitation goods at lower prices.

Torrevieja Local Police have confirmed that surveillance will continue in areas where this type of activity is frequently detected, especially during periods of high pedestrian traffic and increased tourist presence.

The force says it remains committed to preventing the sale of unsafe or counterfeit products, protecting the rights of consumers and businesses, and ensuring that public spaces are used lawfully and safely.